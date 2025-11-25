Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,172.50. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $296.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

