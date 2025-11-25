Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 757,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 253,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.56. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $2,991,664.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,783.36. This represents a 55.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 26,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $3,416,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,871.04. The trade was a 72.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 198,374 shares of company stock worth $25,372,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

