Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Millrose Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $81,725.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,650.40. The trade was a 15.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya bought 1,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,535.84. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $373,264.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Millrose Properties Stock Up 2.2%

Millrose Properties stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Millrose Properties’s payout ratio is currently 171.76%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

