SG Americas Securities LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 476,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,575 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,260,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

