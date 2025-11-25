SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 68.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

NSIT opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

