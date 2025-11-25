Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,295.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 480,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 446,505 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 181,860.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 363,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 363,720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 314,986 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,184,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,128,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

