The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,394 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

