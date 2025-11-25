Prudential PLC Sells 2,692 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in CBRE Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 154.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

