Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,742 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

