Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.7%

ADBE opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.