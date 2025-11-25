Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 3,289 Aptiv PLC $APTV

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 337.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,859.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

