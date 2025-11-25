Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Entegris by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Entegris by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.