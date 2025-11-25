PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,172,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after acquiring an additional 444,718 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,098,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $196,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,364.25. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $407,563.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,148.56. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,164 shares of company stock worth $4,117,464 in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:DLB opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

