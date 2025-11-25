Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

