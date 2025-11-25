Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,906 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 35,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

NYSE BAM opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

