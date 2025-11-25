Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 244,815 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,815 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,749,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $607,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $33,615,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $223,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $364,423.50. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The business had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
