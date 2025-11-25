Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,067.68 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,075.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $862.28 and a 200 day moving average of $790.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.