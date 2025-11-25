Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

