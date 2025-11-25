Comparing Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) & Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG)

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) and Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Health In Tech and Cheche Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health In Tech N/A N/A N/A Cheche Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health In Tech and Cheche Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health In Tech $30.72 million 2.69 $1.71 million $0.03 48.33 Cheche Group $475.82 million 0.14 -$8.52 million ($0.11) -9.09

Health In Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheche Group. Cheche Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health In Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Cheche Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.7% of Health In Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cheche Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Health In Tech and Cheche Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health In Tech 1 0 0 1 2.50 Cheche Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Health In Tech currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Health In Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Health In Tech is more favorable than Cheche Group.

Summary

Health In Tech beats Cheche Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc. offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc., formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

