Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Shake Shack comprises approximately 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 679.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.52.

Shares of SHAK opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

