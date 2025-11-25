Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $290,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 87.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,281,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.