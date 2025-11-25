PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,066 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $29,012,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $15,677,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,845 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,686,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,179 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,676 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 960,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

