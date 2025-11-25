JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,436 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.51% of BXP worth $268,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 67.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

In other news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

