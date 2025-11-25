Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,000.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 59,576 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $3,659,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,708.64. This trade represents a 35.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,648. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

