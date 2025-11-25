JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $260.81 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 632,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of TE Connectivity worth $260,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $220.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

