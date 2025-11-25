Contrasting AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXA and Zhibao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get AXA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 0 2 1 3.33 Zhibao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXA and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AXA and Zhibao Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $78.03 billion 1.25 $8.53 billion N/A N/A Zhibao Technology $25.27 million 1.25 $1.82 million N/A N/A

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Volatility and Risk

AXA has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhibao Technology has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AXA beats Zhibao Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products. In addition, it offers asset management services in the areas of various asset classes, including equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate for the group’s insurance companies and their clients, and retail and institutional clients. Further, the company provides motor, household, property and general liability, health, term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/ group customers. AXA SA was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.