14,721 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,610,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,380,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,409,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,876,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $332,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,966,309.22. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,924. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.29. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

