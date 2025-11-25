SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,191,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $376,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,839,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 965,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 921,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,823,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,108,000 after purchasing an additional 895,188 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

