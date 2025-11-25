Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.95. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.