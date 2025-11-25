Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.70 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 231,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,141.52. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.