Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mid Penn Bancorp $MPB

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,979 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MPB stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $670.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Mid Penn Bancorp Increases Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

