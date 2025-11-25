Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,455,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,428,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.50% of Grab worth $304,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Amundi grew its position in shares of Grab by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,598 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Grab by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,277 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Grab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,190,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,586,000 after purchasing an additional 437,197 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 559.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,504,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Trading Up 7.1%

GRAB opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

