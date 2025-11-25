Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $3.13 Average PT from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.0385.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.90 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research set a $2.40 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $242,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 83.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 619,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 282,543 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPP opened at $1.79 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $677.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

