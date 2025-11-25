Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,128,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,375,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,242,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,240,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,887,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,707,000 after acquiring an additional 249,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.