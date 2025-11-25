Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,843 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,117,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,424,000 after purchasing an additional 248,909 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,460,000 after buying an additional 68,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,757,000 after buying an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 864,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 229,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,554.18. This represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.