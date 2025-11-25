Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $227.2510, with a volume of 574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.98.

Moog Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.27.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

