Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Director Stephen Steinour Acquires 6,700 Shares of Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Steinour bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $99,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,175 shares in the company, valued at $715,880.50. This represents a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. New Street Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.