Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Director Kristina Leslie Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Leslie sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $57,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,620. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hinge Health Trading Up 2.3%

Hinge Health stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hinge Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hinge Health by 348.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

About Hinge Health

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

