Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $472,000 Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SLB in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

