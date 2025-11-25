JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF worth $356,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Get iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 1.9%

THRO stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,679.15 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.