JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 35,873 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $366,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.