Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

