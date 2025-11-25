Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in XPO by 4.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 target price on XPO in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

