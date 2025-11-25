Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. The trade was a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock valued at $51,454,499. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.