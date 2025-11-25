Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after buying an additional 432,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,147,000 after acquiring an additional 525,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,595,000 after purchasing an additional 87,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after purchasing an additional 979,126 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

