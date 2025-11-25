Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.33 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

