Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 213.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $95.41.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

