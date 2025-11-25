Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.59 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,513,000 after acquiring an additional 196,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $1,038,594,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $179.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.18 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

