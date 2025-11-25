Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CDW by 134.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $222.92.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

