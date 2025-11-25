Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

View Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.